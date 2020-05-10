|
MILLER, Daniel E. "Dan" Age 77, died at on May 5, 2020. He fought all the way to the end. Dan was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 23, 1942 to the late Alberta and Clifford Miller. He was a loving husband of 30 years and best friend to his wife, Jeanne, father to his daughter, Colleen Jones, and PaaPaa to his granddaughter, Brynne Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill, and grandparents. He is survived by his wife, daughter, granddaughter, sister Kathy Kruse (Ed), brother Chuck Miller (Barb), brother Doug Miller, nieces and nephews, and many very good friends. Dan was a 1960 graduate of Chaminade High School and a 1963 Chemical Technology graduate from the University of Dayton. He worked for the University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI) for over 25 years where he met his wife and made many, many life-long friends. He also built his own accounting business from the ground up by word of mouth to eventually include over 200 clients. Besides being a life-long Flyers and Cleveland Browns fan (through thick and thin), he enjoyed trips to Antique Malls in search of the perfect piece of Heisey glassware (a family competition), trips to New England in search of the perfect lobster roll, trips to Virginia to visit his daughter and granddaughter, dinner out with friends, woodworking, going to the movies, UD basketball (long-time season ticket holder), picnics in the park, or just a Sunday afternoon drive. Dan endured more health issues during his life than any one person should. His favorite saying was "Don't let the bastards get you down!" He lived up to that philosophy to the very end and through it all was able to somehow hold on to his sense of humor. Due to a life-changing double transplant in 2000, he was a big supporter of organ donation. Through the gift of life, he received organs from his wife which put an end to 42 years of debilitating Type 1 diabetes and saved him from ever having to go on dialysis. He would want everyone to know that organ donations can save lives. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. May he rest in peace. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life/party will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Dan's memory to , the Schulze Diabetes Institute at the University of Minnesota, or to the Donate Life Ohio. Cremation arrangements are being held by Newcomer Funeral Home in Kettering, Ohio. Dan's final resting place will be in Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020