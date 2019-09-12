|
|
MURPHY, Daniel L. Age 71, passed away Monday September, 09, 2019 after an extended illness. Daniel retired from General Motors after 34 years of service. One of his passions was music, Daniel taught History of Rock N' Roll at Sinclair Community College for 27 years and was a DJ for 10 years. He was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles, especially Sudoku, Sum-Doko and Cross Sums. Daniel was an avid football fan and his favorite teams were the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. Daniel served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Daniel was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1948. He was taken in and raised by his loving grandparents Cecilia and William Abston. Daniel was preceded in death his grandparents, Cecilia and William Abston; grandson, Adam L. Murphy; sibling, David Murphy; and parents, Robert Murphy and Jean (Abston) Gunn. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Murphy; daughters, Amber (Dylan) Dorsey, and Tiffany (James) Wendling; stepchildren, Elizabeth Calhoun, Ronald Dunwoodie Jr., Melissa (Joe) Hake, Joshua (Lewanna) Dunwoodie and family, Rachel (Joe) Wendling. Also surviving are grandchildren Dalton Wendling, Megan Calhoun (Skylar Delph) Jacob Calhoun, Duncan Wendling, Brenna Wendling, Kara Hake, Amanda (Mitch) Jenkins, Alicia and Katelyn Hake, and great grandchildren: Grace Hay, Lincoln & Kova Delph, Amelia Jenkins, Koltyn and Kaleigh Holler; sister, Vickie (Frank) Johnson. We would like to thank the Moraine Fire Dept and Emergency Services and the Veteran Administration Hospital Staff especially the dialysis crew and transport drivers. In lieu of viewing service, toast his memory with a Coca~Cola and a smile. Private arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel. To leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019