Daniel ORRILL

ORRILL, Daniel Wilbur Daniel Wilbur Orrill, age 82, of Clayton, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. He retired from General Motors with more than 22 years of service. He was a longtime active member of Union Pentecostal Church. Daniel was also a member of the "Buggy Bunch" and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Wava "Ilene" (Mayabb) Orrill, children: Rick (Belinda) Orrill of Dayton, Jina (Doug) Kyvik of Union, Shawn (Steph) Orrill of FL, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 step great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Wilbur and Juanita (Goddard) Orrill, brother: Terry Orrill and sister: Wilda Redman. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com