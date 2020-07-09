1/
Daniel ORRILL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ORRILL, Daniel Wilbur Daniel Wilbur Orrill, age 82, of Clayton, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. He retired from General Motors with more than 22 years of service. He was a longtime active member of Union Pentecostal Church. Daniel was also a member of the "Buggy Bunch" and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Wava "Ilene" (Mayabb) Orrill, children: Rick (Belinda) Orrill of Dayton, Jina (Doug) Kyvik of Union, Shawn (Steph) Orrill of FL, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 step great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Wilbur and Juanita (Goddard) Orrill, brother: Terry Orrill and sister: Wilda Redman. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved