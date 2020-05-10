|
PAROBEK, Daniel Milo Of Kettering, Ohio passed away May 3, 2020. Born July 3, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Helen and sister Helen and brother Paul. Survived by Wife Ursula, of 55 years, brother in law Uwe Seeler and wife Rita, nephew Dr. William Seeler and wife Erika and children Jonathan, Anna, Mary Grace, Lily, Ivy, and Jack, and cousins Marsha Papay Gomola (Bob), John Papay and families of the Cleveland area and numerous cousins in Slovakia, as well as friends and in-law relatives in Germany. Also survived by friends of Boulder Junction, Wisconsin, the North Woods location of Dan and Ursula's beloved lake home. Daniel, starting in the early 1930's began his aviation interest by participating in the family pioneering general aviation operation and training school including involvement with the National Air Races throughout their years at a Cleveland Ohio airport. This was followed by military service via the draft at the age of 18 in World War II. He flew on B-29s as radar navigator and bombardier in the Pacific Theatre, Wing 313. Subsequently, he completed his B.S. degree and continued graduate studies in Aeronautical Engineering at Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland and joined the NASA Lewis Research Center's Supersonic Propulsion Division. He advanced to Aeronautical Research Scientist in aerodynamics of ramjet propulsion and airframe/propulsion integration. A preponderance of his professional career was with the Aeromechanics Division of the Air Force Flight Dynamics Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. In the early years in the aeromechanics area (1952-1960), Daniel was involved in the developmental testing of almost all the major new Air Force aircraft, projectiles, and missiles. He led test technique development research in the 10-ft Transonic Wind Tunnel and Trisonic Gasdynamics Facility (TGF). Amongst the larger programs was development of Magnus force testing techniques for projectiles in support of the Eglin Armament Laboratory, now the AFRL Munitions Directorate. In 1954 he participated in his organization's initiative to create the Supersonic Tunnel Association (now STAI). Thereafter, he was a researcher and research manager in advancing simulation technology for hypersonic flight, particularly with the nature of thermochemical high speed, high energy flows. He was the Chief of the 70-person branch responsible for the wind tunnel test facilities operations, and development of new and improved test capabilities. In his supervisory roles Dan took personal interest in the career development of civilians as well as enlisted and commissioned military. He retired in 1993 after 43 years of service and continued consulting for research programs for many years. He was an associate fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and panel member of an International Congress. He authored numerous papers and received other recognitions amongst them finalist in the International Scientific Discovery magazine competition and for the AF Flight Dynamics General Foulais Award. Over the years, Daniel had a multitude of hobbies. His first love was photography. He was passionate about documenting his vacations and travels with Ursula throughout Europe and the USA. He also loved sailing and being on the water. Unique to his interest was hand crafted wooden boats. In his free time, Daniel produced woodworking in his home workshop, even crafting cabinetry that was milled from trees on their property. Daniel was also passionate about stamp collecting, amassing an impressive assortment of Slovakian, German, and American stamps. Finally, Daniel had an appreciation for fine wines, particularly those of French origin, even visiting countless vineyards. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Parks Conservation Association, the Wilderness Society, or Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Cleveland, Ohio. National Parks Conservation Association Attn: Membership Department, 777 6th Street, NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20001, The Wilderness Society Membership Services 1615 M Street, NW, Washington, DC 20036 and Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 12826 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44111-2611. A private family service will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020