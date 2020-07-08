1/
DANIEL PICKERING
1962 - 2020
PICKERING, Daniel J. Daniel J. Pickering, 57, of Springfield, passed away at Kettering Medical Center on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 23, 1962, the son of Warren J. and Doris Eloise (Minnick) Pickering. Dan was a journeyman tool & die maker having worked at several machine shops in the Dayton area, most recently at Mancor of Ohio. He was a member of Living Harvest Church. Survivors, in addition to his parents of Kettering, include his wife, Robin K. (Bauer) Pickering; daughter, Aubrey (David) Sorbo of Olathe, Kansas; grandson, Noah Sorbo; brother, John Pickering of West Carrollton, Ohio; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Terri Kendle. A celebration of Dan's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Vineyard Church, 4051 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek, with Pastors Noah Stuzek and Kevin Hoffman presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Harvest Church, 2030 Mitchell Blvd., Springfield, OH 45503. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Vineyard Church
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Vineyard Church
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

