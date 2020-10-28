1/1
Daniel RANKIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RANKIN, Daniel Justin

34, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Soin

Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on February 17, 1986, the son of Jeffrey and Maralee. He enjoyed working as a Registered Nurse and loved taking care of people. He served in the U.S. Navy, where he worked as an IT

specialist. He loved fantasy

literature and films, music and anything magical. Dan The Man was an energetic spirit with a boisterous and infectious laugh. He knew how to have fun and lived life the way he wanted. He had a heart of gold and loved his family and friends dearly. In addition to his parents, survivors include his three siblings, Bridget, Breanne and Rhyan Rankin; paternal grandmother, Carolyn Rankin; step-father, Barry Paxton;

significant other, Kirk Miracle; two nephews, Nick and Zac; niece, Aundreah and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Sonny Rankin; maternal grandmother, Joyce Stilwell and maternal grandfather, William Stilwell. A private service will be held in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved