|
|
ROGUSKY, Daniel J. 63, of Springfield, passed away on November 10, 2019. Dan was born March 20, 1956 in Springfield. He was a proud graduate of the 1974 class at Catholic Central High School. Dan was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer and cyclist, and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and adored his granddaughter, Paisley. Dan was born the son of the late Charles and Mary Louise (Meyer) Rogusky, and also preceded in death by his sister Susan Rogusky. He is survived by his sons Bryan (Katelyn) Rogusky and Chris (Heather) Rogusky, granddaughter Paisley Rogusky, siblings Peggy (John) Derr, Theresa (Steve) Parham, nieces and nephews Todd (Maggie) Derr, Julie (Jacob) Krupp, Stacey (Rob) Webster, Joey (Reese) Parham, Shanti Sellz, Anikka Sellz. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12:00pm in the funeral home with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eyes of Freedom Memorial via www.limacompanymemorial.org. As a proud father of a marine, Dan would be grateful to help honor all who answer our nations call. Condolences may be shared at conroyfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 13, 2019