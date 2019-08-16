|
SCHAEFER, Daniel Richard Age 69, of Dayton, died suddenly of natural causes on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 1, 1950 to Charles Joseph and Ruth R. Schaefer (nee Gump). He was preceded in death by his father, and his first wife, Violet Jane (nee Pickenbrock). Beloved husband of Cynthia Thacker Schaefer, and father to his two sons: Daniel R Schaefer (Jr.) and Casey Alan Schaefer, and step-father to her two sons: Tyler T. Thacker and Noah Z Thacker. Daniel is survived also by his Mother, Ruth R. Schaefer, and his siblings: Christian J. Schaefer, Maribeth (Tim) Harvey, and Frenly R. (Garry) Lister, and a host of other family members and friends. He will also be missed by his two granddaughters: Lilly Schaefer and Annabelle Schaefer, who he loved dearly. Daniel was employed as an aerospace engineer for the Department of Defense at WPAFB from 1969 to June of 2018, when he retired, but came back to work as a contractor. He loved science, history, politics, eclipses, national parks and wildlife, rafting down the Grand Canyon, scuba diving, motorcycles, fast cars including his Corvette, and most of all his family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m., at Newcomers Funeral Home, located at 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by the burial at Miami Valley Gardens, 1639 East Lytle-Five Points Road, Centerville, Ohio 45458. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019