SCHAEFER, Daniel J. "Dan" Age 76 of Tipp City, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Hospice of Miami Valley. He was born June 6, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Edward and Patricia Schaefer. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Eddie and Mike Schaefer. Dan is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Tiffany (James) Combs, Steve (Donna) Schaefer, Paul (Tracey) Schaefer, Todd (Joy) Neher; brother, Jerry (Kathy) Schaefer; 15 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Dan was a lifelong tool maker and retired from Lahm Tool & Die and Wright-Patt Air Force Base. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Waterstone at Carriage Trails Clubhouse (1998 Persimmon Way, Tipp City, OH 45371). The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the Kettering Cancer Center for their compassion and care during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Miami County in Dan's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020