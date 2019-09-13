|
SULLIVAN, Daniel J. Age 72 of Sherrills Ford, NC passed away on September 11, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Dayton Ohio and graduated from Carroll High, class of 1965. He retired from General Motors after 38 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol (Lee), a son, Dr. Timothy Sullivan and his wife Tonya of Davidson, N.C. A daughter Carmen and her husband Matthew Venable of Eaton. Four grandchildren Ryan and Samantha Venable and Regan and Tieran Sullivan, and a brother John Thomas of Beavercreek. The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, September 15 from 2-4 at Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 16 at 10 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019