Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel WALLACE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel WALLACE Obituary
WALLACE, Daniel Edwin Age 70, of Miamisburg, OH passed away suddenly on September 7, 2019. He was born on January 28, 1949 to Charles and Sheila (O'Keefe) Wallace in Greenfield, OH. Along with his wife of 48 years, Linda Barhorst Wallace, Dan is survived by his two sons, Christopher (Erin) and Patrick(Kelly); two granddaughters whom he adored, Mackenzie and Avery; sister, Margaret Moffa and brother, Charles Timothy (Margaret); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Sheila Wallace. For many years Dan owned his own business. In his retirement he discovered a new passion as a supervisor for the University of Dayton event staff, a job which he loved. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH. A funeral Mass will immediately follow the visitation at St. Henry. Cremation will take place at a later date. Newcomer, Centerville Chapel has been entrusted with serving Dan's family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.