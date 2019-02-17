|
WEHNER, Daniel James Age 44 of Dayton, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 in Dayton. He was born in Dayton on August 9, 1974 the son of Raymond Charles & Vicki Lynn (Clark) Wehner. He is survived by his parents Ray (Ginni) Wehner and Vicki (Mike Sobotka) Wehner; spouse Brandy Fleming; children Brandon, Eric, Jake, & Hailey Wehner and Sierra McCullough; grandchildren Brayden Wehner, and Alyiah and Kyrin McCullough; sister Bobbie Jo Wehner-Miller; step brother and step sisters Janel Price, Steven Idle and Suzette Tyger; his Aunt Kathy Cooper; and nieces and nephews Jackson Wehner-Miller, Hailey Price, Levi Price and Julia Tyger. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Clarence "Mike" & Rose Wehner , maternal grandparents Lawrence "Gene" & Shirely Larimore and his best friend Matt "Woody" Johnston. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019