WOJTOWICZ, Daniel W. 68, of Cleveland, OH went to be with Jesus on Jan. 25, 2019. He was better known as Pete and #1 Daddy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Helen Wojtowicz; and brother, Dennis Wojtowicz. He is survived by his daughter, Jolie C. (Patrick D.) Richey; grandchildren, Patrick Daniel, Jordan, Izabella, and Elijah; brother, Dale Wojtowicz; sisters, Diane Dobies & Darlene Testa; goddaughter, Danielle Casali; many nieces & nephews; and best friends that were like brothers. His only fear in life was that the ones he loved may not come to know his Jesus. Please join in honoring & celebrating his life on Sat., Mar. 2, 2019, 1 pm at Linden Ave Baptist Church (101 Linden Ave, Dayton). Another celebration will be Jun. 21, 2019 for his birthday with family & friends in Lake Chautauqua, NY. Share a memory with his family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019
