|
|
MORGAN, Danielle Renee Nicole Age 35 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Danielle was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 26, 1984 to Daniel Parker and Vanessa Wagers Parker. Danielle is survived by her son, Parker Mason Morgan; parents, Daniel and Vanessa Parker; grandparents, Arnold and Joe Ann Wagers; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Danielle was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Kelly and Maggie Bowling, John and Cleo Wagers; grandmother, Ethel Parker. Private services held at the convenience of the family. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 30, 2020