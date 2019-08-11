|
BAKER, Danny L. Age 70, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at . Danny retired from Delco Moraine, a Division of General Motors after 33 1/2 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd & Minnie Baker. Danny is survived by his loving wife, Gail; daughters & sons-in-law, Cheryl L. & Matthew Frazier of Cincinnati, Jennifer R. & James Berkshire of Huber Heights; sons & daughters-in-law, Gregory L. & Erin Baker, Raymond K. Jr. & Ashley Tschirhart, Steven M. & Aris Tschirhart, all of Huber Heights; sister & brother-in-law, Nancy & Gene Werling of Dayton; brother & sister-in-law, Ronald & Judith Baker of Springfield; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; special friend, Sandy; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 10 AM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Russell Williams officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to in Danny's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019