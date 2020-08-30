Danny CLARK

1/1
CLARK, Danny Ray Danny Ray Clark, age 67, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born February 7, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Jesse and Ina Clark. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Timothy G. Jones; brother, Tony Clark; and nephew, Little Tony. Danny is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children, Thomas G. Jones, Jennifer Corbett, Julie Brillhart; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosamond Jones, Donna Rokette, Bonnie Crawford; brothers, Jack Clark, Bill Clark; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Danny was a longtime friend of Bill W. and Dr. Bob. He loved fishing in Michigan and was an avid guitarist. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 10 am to 10:30 am at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A Celebration of Life will begin at 10:30 am. Due to the current pandemic, should you not be able to attend in person, please join the family via Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83874934420 - Meeting ID: 838 7493 4420). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
