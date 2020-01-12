|
COMBS, Danny Ray 72, of Kettering, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Danny was born April 16, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Ray and Betty Combs. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Debbie; sons, Kevin, Bryan (Jill), Todd (Melodie) and Paul (Jenny) Combs; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and one on the way; sisters, Phyllis (Walt) Wilson and Shelly (Mark) Kussman; brother, Bob (Trish) Combs; along with many beloved relatives and friends. Danny retired from Delphi after 28 years. He served 32 years as a volunteer fireman in Kettering before retiring as Captain of Station 36. Danny founded Kettering Youth Wrestling in 1991 and stayed active as a softball umpire and referee for wrestling. Danny donated blood an astonishing 143 times. Visitation will be 5-8 PM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45429. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 15th, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at David's Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.morris-sons.com. The family would like to thank for the loving care they gave to Danny. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made in his memory to , 1413 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020