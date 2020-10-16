1/1
Danny GREEN
GREEN, Danny Danny Green, age 70 of Hillsboro, OH, passed away at Hospice in Cincinnati, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, with his 3 children by his side. Danny fought an illness for many years. He was born in Dayton, OH, and graduated from Greenview Highschool in Jamestown, OH. Danny was a skilled electrician, who retired from GM Truck and Bus plant. Danny enjoyed several outdoor hobbies with his children. Hunting, shooting, fishing, being just a few of them. He will be greatly missed. Danny is preceded in death by his daughters Kirsten and Manique Green, son Garett (Lisa) Green, grandchildren Harley Routson, Rileigh, Braedy, and Brooklyn Green, brothers Dick (Joyce), David (Lisa) Green, Leon Liming, and sister Karen (Tim) Kerns, and many other loving family members and friends. A special thanks to Danny's close friends Kathy & Gary Herrman, and Ronnie & Debbie Marsh of Hillsboro, OH, for being such loving, caring, and helpful friends to Danny in his time of need. A celebration of life will be planned with notification at a later date.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2020.
