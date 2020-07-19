1/1
Danny HATFIELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HATFIELD, Danny G. 82, of Port Orange, FL, passed away in the compassionate care of the staff at Halifax Health Medical Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1938 in Branchland, West Virginia to the late, Willis and Wanda (Gross) Hatfield. Danny served our nation honorably in the Ohio National Guard. He owned Inter-Financial Insurance Agency for 30 years, after retiring, he moved to Florida in 2002 from Fairfield, Ohio. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of New Smyrna Beach. Danny was the first President of Fairfield Ohio Rotary Club from 1973-1974, President of Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, President of Independent Agents of Hamilton, Liberty Home and the German American Club. He played softball and golfed in his earlier years and was a Golden Glove Boxer in 1954. Danny is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Harlene Hatfield; son, Mark Hatfield of Hamilton, OH; daughters, Dana Syens of Palm Coast, FL, Lisa Gundler and her husband Tom of Fairfiled, OH, Jane Donges and her husband Brian of Fairfield, OH; brothers, Gene of Miamisburg, OH, Tony of Hamilton, OH, Rick of Germantown, OH; sisters, Belinda of Benson, NC, Sandra of Waynesville, OH; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. He also leaves Heidi, his loyal companion that was always by his side. Danny was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry and Randell. A celebration of life will take place at the First United Methodist Church of New Smyrna Beach at a later date. Donations may be made in Danny's name to; First United Methodist Church, 310 Douglas St. New Smyrna Beach, FL, 32168 or Florida Pointer Rescue; 1938 FL-44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. The family of Mr. Hatfield entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved