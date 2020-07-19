HATFIELD, Danny G. 82, of Port Orange, FL, passed away in the compassionate care of the staff at Halifax Health Medical Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1938 in Branchland, West Virginia to the late, Willis and Wanda (Gross) Hatfield. Danny served our nation honorably in the Ohio National Guard. He owned Inter-Financial Insurance Agency for 30 years, after retiring, he moved to Florida in 2002 from Fairfield, Ohio. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of New Smyrna Beach. Danny was the first President of Fairfield Ohio Rotary Club from 1973-1974, President of Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, President of Independent Agents of Hamilton, Liberty Home and the German American Club. He played softball and golfed in his earlier years and was a Golden Glove Boxer in 1954. Danny is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Harlene Hatfield; son, Mark Hatfield of Hamilton, OH; daughters, Dana Syens of Palm Coast, FL, Lisa Gundler and her husband Tom of Fairfiled, OH, Jane Donges and her husband Brian of Fairfield, OH; brothers, Gene of Miamisburg, OH, Tony of Hamilton, OH, Rick of Germantown, OH; sisters, Belinda of Benson, NC, Sandra of Waynesville, OH; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. He also leaves Heidi, his loyal companion that was always by his side. Danny was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry and Randell. A celebration of life will take place at the First United Methodist Church of New Smyrna Beach at a later date. Donations may be made in Danny's name to; First United Methodist Church, 310 Douglas St. New Smyrna Beach, FL, 32168 or Florida Pointer Rescue; 1938 FL-44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. The family of Mr. Hatfield entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.



