Danny OVERBEY
OVERBEY, Danny Ray Age 75, of Fairfield, passed away at 10:27 AM on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born July 30, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late George and Reda (nee Gullett) Overbey. Mr. Overbey was a proud military veteran in the U. S. Army serving in Vietnam. He retired from Avon Products after 35 years of service and also worked as a driver for Sherwin-Williams. He was a member of the Winton Road First Church of God in Fairfield. He is the devoted husband of 52 years, of Patricia Overbey; loving father, of Michelle (Dave) Huddleston, Danny Ray Overbey, Jr., and Wendy (Rick DeAngelis) Reimert; loving grandfather, of Emma (Peyton) Adcock, Ryan (Aliyah) Huddleston, Nathan (Brianna) Huddleston, Katlin Overbey, Tyler (Kayla) Vennefron, Nicholas (Kylie) Vennefron, Sara Reimert, Remy DeAngelis, and Reed DeAngelis; great-grandfather, of Layla Beth; dear brother, of Marty Overbey, Terry (Karen) Overbey, Fonda Osterbrock, Judy (James) Doan, and Sony (Junior) Hays; also surviving is his mother-in-law, Helen Griffin. Mr. Overbey was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Darrell Overbey. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Brian Buriff and Pastor Dennis Whitaker, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Brookside Cemetery in West Chester. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 18, 2020.
