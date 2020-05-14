|
PENNINGTON, Sr., Danny Tyrone Age 74, of Dayton, passed away May 8, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born in St. Charles, VA on December 7, 1945, the son of the late Oscar A. and Dora R. (Thomas) Pennington. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerone Pennington; and his sister, Nancy Edmonds. Danny is survived by his children, Dena (Gary) Duncan, Amy (Rod) Pennington and D.J. (Nikki) Pennington; former wife, Mary Ruth; grandchildren, Denise, Andrew, Rylei, Bradyn, Camryn, Nathen and Charlee; great grandchildren, Gabriella and Kenneth Brian III; and nieces and a nephew, Rhonda, Patricia, Ramona, Kristy and James. Danny graduated from Keokee High School in 1964. He was a Vietnam Veteran, where he served his country proudly in the Army. He retired from the Chrysler Company as an Assembler. He was a member of AMVETS #24 for many years. He loved sports, especially the Tennessee Volunteers, and adored watching his kids and grandkids sporting events. Family will receive friends Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in his honor to , 300 W. Hudson Ave., Dayton, OH 45406 or the , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. To share a memory of Danny or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020