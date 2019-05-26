Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Rednour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Rednour

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Danny Rednour Obituary
REDNOUR, Danny Age 68, of Hamilton, OH passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Reid Health in Richmond, IN. Danny enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on cars, and spending time with his grandchildren. Danny is survived by his fianc?e, Diana Barnes; his three sons, Danny Jr. of Hamilton, OH, Kasey Rednour of Cincinnati, OH, and Nathan Barnes of Brookville, IN; his grandchildren, Briana Vaughan, Thomas Ellis III, and Jessup Rednour; his siblings, Gary, Jim, Pauline, Kathryn, Norma, and Marjorie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pola and Julia Rednour; his siblings, Josie Whitaker, and Opal Blanton; and his daughter Barbara Jean Rednour. There will be a celebration of Danny's life on June 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 530 Market Street, Brookville, IN 47012.
Published in Journal-News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.