REDNOUR, Danny Age 68, of Hamilton, OH passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Reid Health in Richmond, IN. Danny enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on cars, and spending time with his grandchildren. Danny is survived by his fianc?e, Diana Barnes; his three sons, Danny Jr. of Hamilton, OH, Kasey Rednour of Cincinnati, OH, and Nathan Barnes of Brookville, IN; his grandchildren, Briana Vaughan, Thomas Ellis III, and Jessup Rednour; his siblings, Gary, Jim, Pauline, Kathryn, Norma, and Marjorie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pola and Julia Rednour; his siblings, Josie Whitaker, and Opal Blanton; and his daughter Barbara Jean Rednour. There will be a celebration of Danny's life on June 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 530 Market Street, Brookville, IN 47012.
Published in Journal-News on May 26, 2019