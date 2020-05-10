Home

Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Danny ROYALTY Obituary
ROYALTY, Danny Lee 69, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born February 22, 1951 in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late Dalton C. and Mary E. (Smith) Royalty. Danny was a factory worker at Navistar for over 30 years. He is survived by one uncle, Tom Sheridan and fourteen cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Wanda, Charlotte, Marvin, Karen and Erin at United Senior Services. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to United Senior Services Clark County. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 10, 2020
