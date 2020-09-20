1/1
Danny WHITAKER
WHITAKER, Danny Danny Whitaker, of Woodsdale, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on September 15th 2020. Danny is survived by his wife Nikki Whitaker, his children Kenneth Whitaker (Darlene), Lisa Sparks (Dwayne), Ray Whitaker, and Amanda Hardy (David). His 5 grandchildren Brian McLucas, Brandon McLucas (Mara), Jessica McLucas (Andy), Shayna Whitaker, and Brad Whitaker (Courtney). His 9 great-grandchildren. His siblings Ed Whitaker (Alice), Janice Kendrick (Kenny) and Bill Whitaker (Rhonda) and many nieces nephews, and many other loved ones. Danny was born in Hazard, KY, June 7th 1947, by the late Ray and Jerell Whitaker. Danny was a avid pianist and enjoyed different genres of music. He loved camping, fishing, and being with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathy Richards and his great-granddaughter Alexis. The celebration of his life will be held at the family's discretion.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
