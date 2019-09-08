|
RILEY, Daphne Age 90, formerly of Trenton, Ohio, entered her heavenly home on September 2, 2019. Her illness over the past five years left her unable to walk and she suffered over those years. Today God said: "no more suffering, Daphne come home". She lived life with a thankful heart for each new day, strong in her faith and had much love for her family and friends. Daphne had many great qualities, one of which was her strong work ethic. She was an avid gardener and as God called her home, we know that Daphne is planting a new garden in her eternal home free from pain. She leaves behind, four loving children, Debbie Okrulica (Frank), Brenda Lentz (Ronnie), David Bond (Mona) and Lisa Berry. Daphne has seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two sisters and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband's Earl Bond and Calvin Riley, and grandson Andrew Berry. Our tribute to mom can be reflected in the words of this song..."how can we say thanks for the things you have done for us, things so undeserved, yet you gave to prove your love for us". The voices of a million angels cannot express our gratitude for all that we are and all that we could hope to be, we owe it to our mother. To God be the Glory for the things you have done. We love you mom. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 12pm until 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Funeral Service will follow at 2pm on Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Frank Curtis officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to your local hospice agency. Condolences for the family may be made at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 8, 2019