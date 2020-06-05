Darin FALLEUR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FALLEUR, Darin Age 57, passed on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born February 15, 1963, in Columbus, OH, son of V. Dawn Falleur and Jack D. Falleur. He graduated from Fairborn (OH) Baker High School in 1981, and received his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, from The Ohio State University in 1987. Darin was the managing partner for The Real Estate Book of Temecula (California), Executive Vice President of Best Alternative Technical Solutions, Inc., worked in the Franklin County Auditor's office and was a Financial Services Specialist for MAC Tools, a Division of Stanley Black & Decker. Preceded in death by his father, Jack Falleur, and his wife, Beth Ann (Neeley) Falleur. Darin is survived by his fiance, Kathy Lang; his mother, Dawn Falleur; his brothers, Michael Falleur and Shane Falleur; his sister and brother-in-law Heather (Falleur) Landers and John Landers; niece Rachel Landers and her husband, Claudio Ferre; and his nephew, Jacob Landers; as well as many loving cousins. There will be a private burial, with a Celebration of Darin's Life to be held at a later date. Cherish his memory and let love live on. Do what he would want - open your eyes, love and go on. Darin is at peace now - golfing in Heaven, on the first tee with his Dad. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people contribute to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network through the Columbus area chapter's fundraiser, www.purplestride.org/columbus. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved