Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
Darla MACRI Obituary
MACRI, Darla S. Age 55, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, February 5, 2020 following an extended illness. Darla was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She had a strong family spirit and would spend as much time with them as possible. Darla enjoyed spending time with her pets and tending to animals gardening her flowers and vegetables, going on walks, and being outside as much as possible. She loved fiercely and cared for every-one and everything that crossed her path. She was the office manager at State Farm Insurance for 30 years. Survived by her husband, Vincent Macri, children, Megan (Joel) Metcalf, Luke Pridemore, and Ashton Macri; grandchildren, Cameron Metcalf, and Marinna Metcalf; parents, Glenn and Sharon Schaeffer; siblings, Corrinna (Delbert) Shell, Anthony Schaeffer, Glenna (David) Rediess, and Glenn Jay Schaeffer. Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Visitation will be from 4:00 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome or donations may be sent to Pink Ribbon Girls, 15 S 2nd St, Tipp City, OH 45371, per Darla's request. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020
