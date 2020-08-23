1/
Darlene CAVE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAVE, Darlene Lorraine 53, of Springfield, went to be with our lord at 7:20 pm Friday, August 7th 2020. She was born December 14th 1964, in Springfield, to Harold and Barbara (Harbor) Hardman. She was a sales clerk for Walmart for 15 years. She was a covenant member. Survivors include her husband, James W. Cave; Melissa Cave, Chasity R. Cave, Patrick (Mandy), David (Amber) Cave; brother-in-law, Ronald (Becky) Cave; 6 grandchildren, and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter; her sister, Danette Cave; and father-in-law. Funeral services will be held 2 pm-3 pm at Journey of Faith fellowship, South Charleston, on Sunday, August 23rd 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Darlene's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved