Darlene DUNSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUNSON, Darlene Age 62, on June 5, 2020, God called his angel home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Malinda Dunson. Darlene leaves her great legacy and cherished moments to her daughters, Christa Hullaby (Joe), April Malone; grandsons, Levester Broadnax Jr., Josiah Hullaby; sisters, Brenda Dangerfield, Sandra Lumpkin (Floyd), Beverly Dunson; brothers, Ervin Dunson Jr., Bruce Dunson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am, Tuesday, June 16, at Macedonia M. B. Church, 27 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10-11 am. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. Masks Are Required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved