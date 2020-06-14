Darlene DUNSON

DUNSON, Darlene Age 62, on June 5, 2020, God called his angel home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Malinda Dunson. Darlene leaves her great legacy and cherished moments to her daughters, Christa Hullaby (Joe), April Malone; grandsons, Levester Broadnax Jr., Josiah Hullaby; sisters, Brenda Dangerfield, Sandra Lumpkin (Floyd), Beverly Dunson; brothers, Ervin Dunson Jr., Bruce Dunson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am, Tuesday, June 16, at Macedonia M. B. Church, 27 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10-11 am. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. Masks Are Required.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.