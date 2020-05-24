|
EBBING (Reaves), Darlene Passed away May 19 after a long-illness. Survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert, and sons, Bill, Ken, and Jim, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, Dar loved to throw darts and play pool with her Sure Shots 'family'. When not at their bar, she and Bob enjoyed riding their Harley and going to the casino. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. Dar was a strong woman and she leaves a void that will never be filled.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020