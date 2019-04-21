FERGUSON (Johnson), Darlene 82, of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with her Lord and Savior April 16, 2019, following a brief illness, with her family by her side. She was born in Lawrence County, Chesapeake, Ohio, on December 28, 1936, to the late John H. & Hazel Elouise (Thacker) Johnson. The eldest daughter of ten children. Darlene married the late John Hayden Chester Ferguson on June 12, 1954. She leaves to cherish her passing; two beloved children, her daughter, Karen Sue Speelman of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and the late Dr. Robert L. Speelman, and her son, Cossie Randall & Connie Ferguson of Hillsboro, Ohio. In addition to her children, she is survived by her sisters, Aunita (Wayne) Morningstar, Bonnie (Arville) Lyons, Diane Pressnell, brothers, Davie (Peg) Johnson, Richard (Debbie) Johnson, sister-in-law, Opal Johnson, all of Springfield; brother-in-law, Lenard Pressnell of Columbus; grandchildren, Justin Ferguson, Ciera (Kevin) Holder, Amber (Johnathon) Seivers, Andrea (Jason) Williams, Robin (Kent) Tolman and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by Chester's family; sisters-in-law, Willa Jean Sagraves, Annabelle (Fred) Williams; brothers-in-law, Larry (Jan) Sparks, Farrall (Sharon) Sparks and Billy (Carolyn) Sparks, all of Springfield; including special friends, family and care givers. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dr. Robert Speelman, sister, Nancy Pressnell, Columbus; brothers, Dee, Dannie and Tommy John Johnson, all of Springfield; her mother-in-law and "defender", Grandma Minnie Sparks, Springfield; a sister-in-law, Darlene (Stewart) Ross; brother-in-law, Elwin Sagraves; grandsons, Randy Ferguson and Jeff Speelman, all of Springfield. She was a graduate of the 1954 class of South High School. She worked in the Newborn Nursery at Mercy Hospital for 15 years and retired from Duplex Mills Manufacturing after 27 years as an Executive Secretary. We were all blessed for having been a special part of her life. Visitation and funeral will be held Monday, April 22 two hours prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, 2808 Derr Road, Springfield, Ohio, with the Reverend Clayton Brooks officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church at the address above. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the love and care given by the many family members and all of the doctors, nurses and staff of Springfield Regional Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary