|
|
JONES, Darlene Jill Age 71, of West Carrollton, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born August 19, 1948 in South Amboy, New Jersey the daughter of the late Anthony and Ella Vorraso. She retired from Kettering Medical Center Network after 44 years of dedicated service. Darlene loved children especially her great nephews, Xavier and Oliver. She also enjoyed art and cruise travel. Darlene is survived by her sister, Laurie (Forest) Wortham; niece, Nicole (Kevin) Starkey; great nephews, Xavier and Oliver Starkey; along with close friends. Private family services will take place at a later a date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020