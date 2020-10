LYLE, Darlene F. Age 74, of Dayton, passed away October 12, 2020. She was born on Sept. 25, 1946, to the late Bob and Shirley (Estes) Lear. Darlene is survived by her two sons Lonnie Lyle, Jr. and Dennis Yarber. She was preceded in death by her husband Lonnie Lyle, Sr. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 5 to 7 PM at GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME, Dayton, Ohio.



