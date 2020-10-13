1/
Darlene MYERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MYERS (Wombold), Darlene M. Age 79, of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020, following an extended illness. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Myers; parents, James & Mary Wombold; sisters, Josephine Weaver, Charlene Ernest; brothers, Bobbie, Lloyd, Kenny, George, & Ted Wombold; nephews, Frank Weaver, Randy Ernst, David Wombold, Ron Hodge, Jr.; nieces, Barbara Ryan, Candie Woodie, Beth Ann Bohannan, and Mandi McCoy. Darlene is survived by her children, Jeff Myers, Linda (Rick) Copley, Tammy Fetters; grandchildren, Josh (Angela) Copley, Ashley (Ben) Stechschulte, Sara Fetters, Zach Fetters, Brooke (Shane) Sexton; Great-grandchildren, Brianna, Wyatt, Max, Addison, Bianca, Savannah, Ian, Owen, Camille; brother, Jack Wombold; sisters, Sharon (Don) Klink, Bonnie (Ronnie) Hodge; sisters-in-law, Karen, Anita, & Nancy Wombold, Arlene Myers, Margie (Frank) Davis; countless nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 12:30PM noon, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. A visitation will be held from 10 am-12:30 pm on Tuesday, at the funeral home, leading into the services. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. If desired, donations in Darlene's memory can be made to the Brookville Handivan. IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved