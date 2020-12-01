PARKER-AKERS, Darlene
Age 62 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Soin Medical Center. She was born on April 30, 1958, in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late Elmer Parker & Virgie (Isaacs) Botts. Darlene was a former employee of the Paint Dept. for General Motors Truck & Bus with 11 years of service. Preceded in death by her brother Wayne Parker, and her sister Sue Akers. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, James Edward "Poggie" Akers, she was the loving mother of 7 children Tiffany (Rob) Cukovecki, Kristina Akers, Michelle Akers, Brian (Audrey) Akers, Sarah Akers (David Svoboda), Michael Akers & Nathan Akers, loving grandmother to her grandchildren Gabryella, Taylor, Trevor, Keenan, Faith, Donnie, Riley, Tye, Noah, Logan, Annabelle, Hunter, David, Calvin, Emmett, Brantley, Addalyn, Elijah, Julianna, & Olivia, and great-grandmother to Hayden Mae & Tatum, her sister Janice Ward, as well numerous other family members and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Mike Lakes officiating. The family will receive friends for a walk through visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Wednesday at the funeral home. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com
]. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Darlene Parker - Akers, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.