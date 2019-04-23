|
|
SCHULER, Darlene Ann 75, passed away on April 19, 2019. Darlene was born to the late Robert and Anna Mae Schuler in 1943. She enjoyed golfing, drinking her red wine, and eating White Castle and Big Boy with her family! Left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Michael Schuler (Martha) and Bob Volk (Joyce), sister Karen Chrisman (Tim), nieces Sarah Sanders (Chris), Kimberly Anderson (Alfonse), Laura Witt (David) and Kelly Volk, nephews Robert A. Volk Jr., Joshua Schuler (Elizabeth), grandnieces, Emily, Hannah, Alyssa, Abby, grandnephews, Ethan and Adam. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 10am at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home at 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. A visitation will be Wednesday, April 24 from 3-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wesley Manor Aldersgate Memory Care; 5012 E. Manslick Rd. Louisville, KY 40219.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019