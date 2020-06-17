Darlene STEWART

STEWART, Darlene 83, of Bradenton, Florida and formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away June 9, 2020. She was born November 8, 1936, in North Baltimore, Ohio. The 2nd daughter of Morris Sheffstall and Lula Halcomb. On June 30, 1954, she married Jack Stewart in Hamilton, Ohio, and they would have celebrated 66 years together this month. Darlene worked for Avon Products in Cincinnati, retiring after 23 years. Darlene and Jack moved to Bradenton after they both retired in 1993. She was a faithful and consistent member, of The First Church of God, in Hamilton, Ohio and The Church at Bradenton her whole life. She had an unwavering belief in God and was committed to her faith till the very end. She was a faithful and committed homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was blessed with unconditional love, patience, and compassion for her family, friends, and everyone she met. She spent her life in service to others always reaching out to those in need. She always put others needs before her own. The light of God shone through her in everything she did and everyone she touched. She had an inner strength that was unmatched and was our rock in tough times. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Brenda Kay Smith and Jackie Lee Reed, their loss she never got over. Her sisters, Evangline "Nan" Ledford, Marlene Isaacs, Brothers, Royce "Bill"Sheffstall, Elbert Sheffstall, James Sheffstall. Her grandson Michael William Garrett passed away June 4, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Jack Stewart, her granddaughters, Angela Reasch and Morgan Garrett, Grandson Joshua Garrett, Son in Law Thomas Reasch and Sister Madeline "Midge" Freeman. Many nephews and nieces. Darlene was the sweetest woman that ever lived. She was so loved and adored by her large family. Her influence will forever remain in our lives. She will be missed.



