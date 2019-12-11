|
|
UMBAUGH, Darlene Thoreson Darlene Thoreson Umbaugh passed away on December 6th at the age of 85 after an extended illness. Darlene was born on September 4, 1934, in McAllister, WI, to the late Carl and Esther (Peterson) Thoreson, the 2nd of 10 children. She was a 1951 graduate of Amasa High School in Amasa, Michigan. After graduation she moved to Battle Creek, Michigan, to work at Fort Custer Army Base Hospital. She later moved to Denver, Colorado, to work at Fitzsimons Army Hospital. In 1955 she went on vacation to visit her brother, Carl at Ladd Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska. Darlene remained in Alaska for three years working in the Ladd AFB hospital. During her time there she met Richard Umbaugh, who was stationed at Ladd AFB during his USAF dental residency. They returned to the mainland and were married in Waukegan, Illinois, on August 23, 1958. Following their wedding they returned to Springfield, OH, Richard's hometown. Darlene was a member of High Street United Methodist Church where she served on many committees. She was very active in the community with Jaycee Wives, Mad River Valley Dental Society Auxiliary, Simon Kenton Elementary School PTA, Brownies and Girl Scouts, a variety of school booster groups, Young Women's Mission and its Nearly New Shop, and Planned Parenthood. She also worked for many years as a volunteer at Community Hospital. She was a member of several bridge groups which she thoroughly enjoyed. Darlene's greatest delights were her dear friendships and her family. She enjoyed many years of visits, vacations, travel, and memorable experiences with her six grandchildren. Darlene is survived by her husband, Richard; a daughter, Karen (Kevin) Flanagan of Van Buren, Ohio, and their children: Sarah (Kathy Heinonen), John (Josie Caglianone), Michael (Morgan), and Michelle (fianc? Tyler Ricker); a son, Craig (Lisa Zoeller) of Denver, Colorado, and their children: Katrina (fianc? Alden Glass) and Jack. She is also survived by her sister Anna (Don) Beleck of Kenosha, Wisconsin; and brothers Ken Thoreson of Amasa, Michigan and Terry (Mary) Thoreson of Crystal Falls, Michigan, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Brian Richard; five brothers: Carl, Glen, Dale, Gordon Allen, and Dean; a sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie Tadiello and Lindy Tadiello. In addition, she was predeceased by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilyn (Umbaugh) and James Miller. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Friday, December 13 at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 14th at High Street United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to High Street United Methodist Church Choir Fund, 230 E. High St., Springfield, OH 45505; Ohio Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield, OH 45504; or Planned Parenthood of Springfield, 1061 N. Bechtle, Springfield, OH 45504. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 11, 2019