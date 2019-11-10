|
|
YINGER, Darlene F. 78, of Springfield, passed away in her home on Friday morning, November 8, 2019. She was born in Peebles, Ohio on February 17, 1941, the daughter of the late William and Carolyn Berry. Darlene retired from Muncy Corporation and previously worked at Ohio Thermometer and T.C.A. She was a member of Maplewood Church of the Nazarene. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Tammy Yinger of Springfield; three grandchildren, Mandalyn, Jeff and Annika; and special friend, Sharon Stickney. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles R. Yinger; sister, Connie Davis; and aunt, Betty Leeth. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Maplewood Church of the Nazarene, 110 Lawnview Ave., Springfield. Darlene's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the church with Pastor Vicki Case presiding. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 10, 2019