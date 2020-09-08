Darmel STEEN

1/1
STEEN, Darmel James Age 88, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Hearth and Home at El Camino. Darmel arrived on May 3, 1932, to the late William and Daisy Mae (Clifford-Benner) Steen of South Solon, Ohio. He lost his parents; brother, Marvin; sister, Helen Fradd; and various cousins. He is survived by his wife, June Mozell; brother, Bill (Janet); children, Daryl (Kim), David (Lori), Michelle (Jerry) Leonard; nephew, Jim (Sue) Fradd and Eddie Fradd; great nephew, Jay Fradd; and various cousins; grandchildren, Bradley and Riley Steen, Julia Steen, Ethan (Yasmine) Slark, and Jonathan (Samantha) Slark. Darmel is at peace and in a good place looking down on us all. A visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM with a service to follow at 7:00 PM at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. No graveside services. The family asks donations to be made to your favorite charity in Darmel's honor as he gave to so many different ones he believed in. Online condolences may be expressed to the family as well as Darmel's full life story by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com


