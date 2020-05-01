Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darnell BARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darnell BARNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darnell BARNEY Obituary
BARNEY, Darnell Lamont Age 41 of Dayton, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Employee for Kroger, Austin Landing and attended Meadowdale H.S. Preceded in death by his Mother, Toni D. Manley. He leaves to cherish fond memories to Father, Jeffery(Wanda) Barney; fiancée Shantay Player; sons; Darnell Barney, Jr., Keontay Barney, Keynan Player; step son, Keshawn Player; Brothers, Javar Manley of Oklahoma, Lamar Manley of Dayton, Lorenzo Brady of Georgia, Gerald Morrow & Frank Pitts, Jr and Sister Alisha Pitts all of Dayton. Grandmothers Bertha Barney & Hattie Gilkey. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Glickler F.H., 1849 Salem Ave. from 11:30 to 12:30. Services to follow at Jeffersonview Cemetery, 2090 Union Rd.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darnell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -