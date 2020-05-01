|
|
BARNEY, Darnell Lamont Age 41 of Dayton, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Employee for Kroger, Austin Landing and attended Meadowdale H.S. Preceded in death by his Mother, Toni D. Manley. He leaves to cherish fond memories to Father, Jeffery(Wanda) Barney; fiancée Shantay Player; sons; Darnell Barney, Jr., Keontay Barney, Keynan Player; step son, Keshawn Player; Brothers, Javar Manley of Oklahoma, Lamar Manley of Dayton, Lorenzo Brady of Georgia, Gerald Morrow & Frank Pitts, Jr and Sister Alisha Pitts all of Dayton. Grandmothers Bertha Barney & Hattie Gilkey. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Glickler F.H., 1849 Salem Ave. from 11:30 to 12:30. Services to follow at Jeffersonview Cemetery, 2090 Union Rd.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 1, 2020