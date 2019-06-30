SYFOX, Darnell Hamilton Age 22 was born June 19, 1997 to Myrna Sutherland and Sherwin Syfox in Dayton Ohio. On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Darnell transitioned from this life to be in the presence of the Lord. Darnell was a graduate of Northmont High school and attended Akron University. He joined the marines reserve and was a Lance Corporal. Darnell was an active member at summit Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Victor Sutherland; paternal grandparents, Percy and Lena Syfox. Darnell leaves to cherish fond memories: his parents, Myrna Sutherland and Sherwin Syfox; maternal grandmother, Ena Fraser; (5) sisters, Monique, Nichola, Kerry- Ann, Pearl and Reshuna; (3) brothers, Justin, Rayborn and Nigel; (7) aunts; (6) uncles; his special Aunts and uncles: Mignon, Sandra, Sherry, Maxine, Catherine, Cheryl, Anne, Nicole, Yvonne, Auslyn, Everett, Dorrell, Maxine, Sherlock, Gregory, Linden, Stephen, Clyde, Sherwin and Clayton; (20) cousins, Alisa, Laila, Rashana, Dashawn, Kelvin, Philip, Atisha , Dwayne, Brent, Candice, Sabrina, Hubert, Adrian, Leah, Earle, Jackie, Colette, Collen, Sean, Loraine; (4) Nieces and Nephews, Antuan, Trevon, Aiden and Akiera; very Special friends, very close cousins, and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am., on FRIDAY, July 5, 2019 at MARANATHA WORSHIP CENTRE, 4501 Wolf Rd, OH 45416, with Pastor Shelby Walker, officiating. Bishop Truman L. Martin, Pastor. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., Friday; the family will receive friends 10:00 a.m., until time of service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave Dayton, Ohio 45416. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019