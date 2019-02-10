|
BODDIE, Darrell A. Age 61, of Dayton, departed this life on Monday, February 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at THE TABERNACLE BAPTIST CHURCH, 380 S. Broadway St. Reverend Tokunbo R. Adelekan, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019