CARROLL, Sr., Darrell Gene Darrell Gene Carroll, Sr., age 74, of Middletown, Ohio passed away July 7, 2020. He was born to the late Vernon and Dora Carroll on October 28, 1945. Darrell is survived by the mother of his children Yougondia Carroll; children Darrell (Cindy) Carroll Jr. and Melissa (Jeff) Bowlin; four grandchildren, Jeremy, Kaitlyn (Ben) Wood, Amanda, Joe; nephews, Ricky, Mark and Lee Carroll; step-children, Stephen, Ellen, Zach Stansell and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie (Reescy) Carroll; his parents, and brother, Dave Carroll. Private family services are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Darrell's honor to the charity of your own choice. ,