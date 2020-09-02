1/1
DARRELL FOSTER
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DARRELL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOSTER, Darrell Wayne Age 78, passed away August 29, 2020. He was born on March 7, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Robert S. and Mildred C. (Suver) Foster. He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed everything farm. He graduated from Northwestern High School in 1960. Darrell retired from Navistar in 2003 with over 35 years of service. He was a volunteer for both Pike and German Township fire departments. He participated in the Buckeye Allis Club. Darrell never met a stranger, for if he met you once, you were his friend. He loved helping people, especially those associated with the church. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 17 years, Nova Marshall Foster; son, Wayne S. (Lori) Foster; daughter, Gwen E. (Don) Stevens; three grandchildren, Chelsea (Kevin) Lauck, Christopher (Liz) Stevens and Ashley Stevens; great-grandchild, Wyatt Lauck; brother, Lee (Dawn) Foster; sister, Donna (Rick) Rust; step-son, Roger (Meghann) Marshall; step-daughter, Michelle (Roy) Fenner; step-grandchildren, Roger, Brandon, Shaun and Brett Fenner and Zoey Marshall; step-great grandchildren, Tessa and Tatum Fenner; brothers-in-law, Rod (Ellen) Parker, Ernie Parker and Dave (Carol) Parker; sisters-in-law, Mable (Max) Dawson and Mary Zimmer; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta (Grube) Foster; and step-grandson, Marshall Fenner. Darrell faithfully attended Liberty Baptist Temple in Springfield and was a member of the Clark County Farm Bureau. Viewing will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 12p.m.-2p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 2p.m. Pastor Kermit Rowe will be officiating. Burial will follow at Lawrenceville Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Service
02:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved