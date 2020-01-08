|
|
IZOR, Darrell E. Age 65 of Centerville, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born on July 23, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Loretta (Brombaugh) Izor; and nephews, Gabriel and Garrett Izor. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patricia (Camden) Izor; daughters, Rachel and Sarah Izor; grandson, Wolfric Maupin; brothers, Randal (Bonnie) Izor and Bryan (Linda) Izor; and numerous nieces and nephews. Darrell was a graduate of Dixie High School and the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. He worked as a band director, retiring from Valley View High School in 2000. Later he worked at Hauer Music, Golf Galaxy, and had his own piano tuning business for a number of years. Darrell loved golfing, boating, music, his Corvette, bourbon, and family not necessarily in that order. He was an active member of Southminster Presbyterian Church since 1989. Darrell was also a member of Sugar Valley Country Club. Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7001 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45459. A Celebration of Darrell's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the church followed by a reception, the Reverend Dr. Nancy Birdsong officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Southminster Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020