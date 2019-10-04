|
|
ROBBINS, Darrell Age 75, of Hamilton, passed away at on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born in Hamilton on May 9, 1944 the son of Cecil Sr. and Modena (Miller) Robbins. He is survived by Cecil Robbins Jr. and Leila (Gene) Theiss; one son, Mike (Chrissy) Hollondsworth; his special friends, Larry Hacker, Milford Barger, and Butch Riley; and numeous nieces and nephews, including his nephew and caretaker, James Metcalf. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marlene Moore. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Wendell Coning officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to . Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 4, 2019