SPARKS, Darrell Age 61 of Springfield passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 25, 1957 to the late Dakota Sparks and Marie (Daniels) Anderson in Boyd County, Kentucky. In addition to his parents, Darrell is preceded in death by his son, Joshua Sparks; step-mother, Diane Sparks; step-father, Andy Anderson; siblings: Keith, Bruce and Cindy Sparks; nephew, Craig Sparks and niece Brooke Sparks. Darrell is survived by his wife, Kelly Sparks; children: Shannon (Will) Sparks, Jacob (Amy) Sparks, Heather (Brittany) Smith and Ryan (Megan) Smith; grandchildren: Eric Sparks, Ethan Sparks, Keaira Sparks and Alexandra Sparks. Darrell is also survived by his brothers: David (Karen) Sparks, Mike (Lucy) Sparks, Roger Sparks, and Jeff Sparks; sisters: Penny Sparks, Debbie Sparks and Tiffany (Clint) Sparks Huffman; great nieces and nephews: Cindy Sparks, Nevaeh Sparks, Brandon Nichols, Kenidee Sparks, Maverick Sparks, and Lennox Sparks as well as his first wife, Kimberly Ellis and special niece Marcy (Bill) Moore. Darrell retired from the heating and cooling industry after 25 dedicated years. He was an avid golfer and a state champion pool player. Darrell loved being outside and was the family handy man. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with wife, children and grandchildren and will be sadly missed. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with his funeral service immediately following at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to the funeral home to help offset expenses. Online condolences are encouraged to be made to the family at www.jacksonlytle.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 7, 2019