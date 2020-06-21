TINSLEY, Darrell K. Age 85, of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Darrell was born in Stanford, Kentucky, on August 7, 1934, to William Crum Tinsley and Juey (Leeper) Tinsley. He graduated from McKinney High School in 1954. Darrell came to Hamilton and started working with Pepsi Cola Company in 1955, and worked for 45 years with the company, retiring in 1998. He was a United States Army Veteran. On November 25, 1961, in Hamilton, he married Frankie Loman. Darrell belonged to the Izaak Walton Club; he enjoyed fishing; woodworking; and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Frankie Tinsley; his sons, Robert Tinsley, Kenneth (Debbie) Tinsley, and Gerald Tinsley; his grandchildren, Trisha, Heather, Ana, Mia, Hayden; his brother, Lloyd (Doris) Tinsley; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Jennifer Tinsley; his in-laws, Louis and Ruby Loman; and his siblings, Lowell Tinsley, Frances Reed, Sharlene Griffin, and Harlene Johnson. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 1:00 PM, with Rev. Danny Rollins of Rolling Hills Baptist Church and Rev. Ted Loman officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Rolling Hills Baptist Building Fund. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 21, 2020.